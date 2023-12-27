ZkLink Launches Alpha Mainnet and Collaborates with ZkSync, Polygon zkEVM, Linea, and Scroll

According to Foresight News, zkLink, a multi-chain transaction infrastructure based on zero-knowledge proof, has announced the official launch of its zkLink Alpha mainnet. In addition, the platform is collaborating with zkSync, Polygon zkEVM, Linea, and Scroll to launch four Galxe events, which will run from December 26th to January 8th. During the event, participating users can earn zkLink loyalty points and OAT. Furthermore, zkLink has introduced an interactive platform called zkLink Alpha Playground. The team claims that the zkLink Playground offers lower fees compared to other cross-chain bridges.

