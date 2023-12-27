Ordinals Wallet Announces BRC420 Support and Addresses Node Reorganization

According to Foresight News, Ordinals Wallet has announced the introduction of BRC420 support. The company also reported that an Ordinals node experienced a reorganization at block 822941. New transactions may appear as pending until all content is synchronized again. As long as users' UTXO existed before the reorganization, they can continue to use Ordinals Wallet normally. The team will issue an announcement once everything is back to normal.

View full text