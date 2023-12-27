Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Experienced 27 Adjustments in 2021, Increasing by 74%

According to Foresight News, data from Bitcoin.com reveals that Bitcoin mining difficulty underwent 27 adjustments in 2021, with 20 increases and 7 decreases. The overall increase for the year was approximately 74%. The largest increase in difficulty was 10.26%, which occurred on January 16, while the smallest increase was only 0.12%, taking place on August 9. The largest decrease in difficulty was 3.59%, happening on January 3, and the smallest decrease was 0.49%, occurring on February 12. The 27th and final adjustment of the year took place on December 24. According to data from btc.com, the first Bitcoin mining difficulty adjustment of 2024 is expected to occur around January 4, with the difficulty potentially increasing by 2.25% to reach 73.62 T.

