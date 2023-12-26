Hashdex Discusses Bitcoin Spot ETF Listing and Rule Changes with SEC

According to Foresight News, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart reported that Hashdex met with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on December 26 to discuss its proposal for rule changes regarding the listing and trading of a Bitcoin spot ETF. Unlike most previous meetings involving the 'Trading and Markets' or 'Corporate Finance' departments, this meeting was held with staff from the SEC Chairman's office, led by Gary Gensler.

