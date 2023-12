Grayscale Submits Revised S-3 Filing to Convert GBTC into Bitcoin Spot ETF

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Grayscale has submitted another revised S-3 filing, aiming to convert its GBTC into a Bitcoin spot ETF. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart points out that Grayscale has made compromises and is even accepting the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requirement for cash-only creation and redemption.