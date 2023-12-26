copy link
create picture
more
Grayscale Submits Revised S-3 Filing to Convert GBTC into Bitcoin Spot ETF
Binance News
2023-12-26 23:47
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Grayscale has submitted another revised S-3 filing, aiming to convert its GBTC into a Bitcoin spot ETF. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart points out that Grayscale has made compromises and is even accepting the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requirement for cash-only creation and redemption.
View full text