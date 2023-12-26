Buy Crypto
Uniswap Sees Substantial Growth With New Features And Crypto Bull Market

Binance News
2023-12-26 23:40
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Uniswap has experienced significant growth over the past week, following the implementation of various features on the platform, such as Rootstock, an Android mobile wallet app, and extended capabilities to other blockchains. Uniswap's native cryptocurrency, UNI, has also seen a 22% increase over the past week, rising from $5.75 to $7.05. Beyond financial gains, Uniswap has expanded its user support by incorporating various new features. Notably, the DEX has entered the Bitcoin ecosystem by launching on Rootstock, a sidechain connected to the world's largest blockchain network. Spearheaded by GFX Labs, the creator of the Oku trading engine, this initiative provides users with advanced capabilities, enabling seamless management of positions, order placement, and analytics monitoring on Rootstock. Uniswap has demonstrated adaptability by extending its presence to blockchains, including BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism Base, aiming to broaden its market reach and strengthen its position in the decentralized finance landscape. Uniswap Labs launched its new Android mobile wallet app last month, which allows users to make swaps and increases accessibility to the decentralized finance world. The recent launch of the Uniswap app on Android, following a closed beta in October and an iOS version in April, reflects Uniswap's commitment to expanding its user base. According to Callil Capuozzo, Vice President of Design at Uniswap, the Android app incorporates user feedback to enhance the efficiency of copying and pasting wallet addresses. Uniswap founder Hayden Adams joked on Twitter that the trading volume on the Uniswap platform exceeded the combined numbers of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq yesterday, although the NYSE and Nasdaq were closed because of the Christmas Holidays. Amidst a broader slowdown in the crypto market following weeks of price surges, certain Uniswap tokens stand out as notable performers, attracting attention from investors and traders. One standout performer is METIS, which is currently trading at $72.96, reflecting a 46.6% increase in the past day and a 159.1% increase over the past week. Similarly, MIND has grown significantly, rising by about 38.1%, reaching $0.104. Additionally, BEAM has experienced a notable increase of over 5.1%, reaching $0.11, and gaining more than 70% over the past month.
