Microsoft Launches Copilot AI Chatbot App for Android

According to Decrypt, Microsoft has silently released a new standalone AI chatbot app called Copilot for Android devices. The app, now available on the Google Play Store, is a result of Microsoft's partnership with leading AI developer OpenAI. Copilot integrates the advanced language and image generation capabilities of GPT-4 and DALL-E 3 with GPT-Vision's image analyzing features. The app offers sophisticated text replies similar to ChatGPT Plus and impressive images comparable to those created by OpenAI's paid service. Copilot is the brand used by Microsoft to house all of its AI-powered services, including its coding assistant, deprecated virtual assistant Cortana, and AI-powered web search and chatbot. The launch of Copilot for Android is significant for providing advanced AI features at no cost, in contrast to the subscription-based model of ChatGPT Plus. This move positions Microsoft's offering as a strong alternative to other free or integrated assistants like Siri, Google Assistant, and Samsung's Bixby. While the Copilot app is currently exclusive to Android users, there is speculation about an iOS version's imminent arrival. Microsoft has not yet confirmed whether there will be an iOS release. The AI chatbot app market is experiencing rapid diversification and a race towards more advanced, user-centric solutions, with apps like Poe, Replika, ChatGPT, and Copilot leading the way.

