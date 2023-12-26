Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Grayscale Investments Announces Leadership Changes Amid Bitcoin Trust ETF Conversion

Binance News
2023-12-26 19:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, Grayscale Investments, a major cryptocurrency investment firm, is experiencing significant changes in its leadership. The company, known for its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, has seen the resignation of key executives as it awaits approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to transform its Bitcoin Trust into a U.S. spot exchange-traded fund (ETF). In an official filing with the SEC on December 26, Grayscale announced the resignation of DCG CEO Barry Silbert, who served as chairman, and Mark Murphy, the president of DCG. Both resignations will be effective January 1, 2024. Replacing Silbert as chairman is Mark Shifke, currently DCG's chief financial officer. The board will also welcome new members, including Mark Shifke, Matthew Kummell, and Edward McGee. Grayscale did not provide specific reasons for the changes in leadership. The transition comes at a crucial time for Grayscale, as it awaits the SEC's decision on its application to convert the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into a U.S. spot ETF. Meanwhile, DCG, the parent company, faces legal challenges. In October, the New York Attorney General, Letitia James, filed a lawsuit against DCG, including allegations of defrauding over 230,000 investors, with DCG vehemently rejecting these claims.
View full text