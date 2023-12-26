copy link
Solana Meta Protocol Analysoor Announces Backpack Wallet Issue and Solution
2023-12-26 15:12
According to Foresight News, Solana Meta Protocol Analysoor recently announced on social media that the Backpack wallet, which is currently receiving funds, has become non-functional. The solution provided is to switch to a new wallet and redeploy. Further announcements will be made when the platform goes live for minting.
