Solana's Non-Voting Transactions Reach New High This Year
Binance News
2023-12-26 15:11
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from The Block's dashboard shows that the seven-day average of non-voting transactions on Solana has reached 34 million, setting a new high for this year. Non-voting transactions typically refer to the transfer of SOL between different Solana accounts.
