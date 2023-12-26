Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Consolidation Phase Continues Amid Strong Support Zone

Binance News
2023-12-26 14:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Ripple (XRP) continues to consolidate, with its price oscillating within a pivotal range and forming a sideways wedge pattern. The cryptocurrency encounters a robust support zone, identified by the convergence of the 100 and 200-day moving averages, along with the lower boundary of the wedge. This convergence has the potential to impede any downward movements. The ongoing consolidation has expanded around a significant support area, encompassing the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, along with the lower support of the wedge at $0.58. This reinforces the notion of substantial demand existing at this crucial juncture. Considering the prevailing buying pressure and demand at this pivotal level, Ripple is anticipated to secure support, preventing further downward momentum. With the price nearing the narrowing end of the wedge, a breakout to the upside could initiate a sustained bullish trend. Conversely, a breach below the crucial support may trigger a cascading effect, targeting lower price thresholds. A closer examination of the 4-hour chart reveals that the significant support region, spanning from the crucial 0.5 ($0.61) to 0.618 ($0.58) levels of the Fibonacci retracement, continues to serve as a formidable defense against sellers' attempts to drive the price lower. This vital support area aligns harmoniously with the lower boundary of the wedge, further solidifying its role as a robust barrier against selling pressure. A potential dip beneath this pivotal support range could signal an impending substantial downturn for XRP, necessitating careful consideration by market participants in anticipation of noteworthy changes under such circumstances. However, considering recent price movements and market sentiment, a breakout above the wedge pattern appears more plausible.
View full text