Grayscale CEO Barry Silbert Steps Down, Board Reshuffles Ahead of Bitcoin ETF Decision

According to Bloomberg, Grayscale CEO Barry Silbert has stepped down from his position, and the company has made changes to its board, effective January 1. The reason for the changes was not cited in the filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Mark Murphy has also resigned from the board. This board shakeup comes ahead of a January 10 deadline when US regulators must decide whether to approve a physically-backed Bitcoin ETF application filed by Cathie Wood's ARK Investment and 21Shares. The SEC could also rule on other similar filings at that time. Silbert is the founder of Digital Currency Group, the parent company of Grayscale. The firm is one of several that have applications pending with the SEC. Matthew Kummell and Edward McGee are also joining the board.

