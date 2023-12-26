copy link
Astar Network Founder Announces zkEVM Mainnet Launch in Early 2024
2023-12-26 14:37
According to Foresight News, Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe has announced on Twitter that the Astar zkEVM mainnet will be launched in early 2024. The Astar Network is a smart contract platform within the Polkadot ecosystem.
