Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Avascriptions Returns Erroneously Transferred Assets to Users

Binance News
2023-12-26 14:27
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Avascriptions announced that they have deployed contracts on other public chains to address the issue of users mistakenly transferring assets from other public chains to their platform. Users who previously made incorrect transfers due to selecting the wrong public chain can contact TG Mod for a refund. The platform has already returned the largest incorrect transaction of 33.15 ETH (approximately $80,000) to a user, ensuring that no user assets are misappropriated. Avascriptions has also continued to optimize its product, implementing error messages and preventing further operations when users select the wrong public chain. This aims to avoid transactions between users and incorrect public chain contracts. Foresight News previously reported that SlowMist founder Yu Xun stated that users who transferred assets to Avascriptions on other EVM chains could retrieve them in the future.
View full text