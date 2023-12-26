Avascriptions Returns Erroneously Transferred Assets to Users

According to Foresight News, Avascriptions announced that they have deployed contracts on other public chains to address the issue of users mistakenly transferring assets from other public chains to their platform. Users who previously made incorrect transfers due to selecting the wrong public chain can contact TG Mod for a refund. The platform has already returned the largest incorrect transaction of 33.15 ETH (approximately $80,000) to a user, ensuring that no user assets are misappropriated. Avascriptions has also continued to optimize its product, implementing error messages and preventing further operations when users select the wrong public chain. This aims to avoid transactions between users and incorrect public chain contracts. Foresight News previously reported that SlowMist founder Yu Xun stated that users who transferred assets to Avascriptions on other EVM chains could retrieve them in the future.

