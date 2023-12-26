Buy Crypto
Solana Co-Founder Suggests Ethereum Layer2 Integration Through Wormhole EigenLayer

Binance News
2023-12-26 14:22
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana Labs, recently suggested in a tweet that Solana could function as an Ethereum Layer2 through Wormhole EigenLayer. He stated that as Danksharding scales up, there would be no barriers to submitting all Solana blocks to certain data verification bridging contracts on Ethereum. This integration could potentially enhance the interoperability between the two blockchain networks, allowing for seamless transactions and data sharing. The use of Wormhole EigenLayer as a bridge between Solana and Ethereum could pave the way for further collaboration and development in the blockchain space.
