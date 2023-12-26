Solana Co-Founder Suggests Ethereum Layer2 Integration Through Wormhole EigenLayer

According to Foresight News, Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana Labs, recently suggested in a tweet that Solana could function as an Ethereum Layer2 through Wormhole EigenLayer. He stated that as Danksharding scales up, there would be no barriers to submitting all Solana blocks to certain data verification bridging contracts on Ethereum. This integration could potentially enhance the interoperability between the two blockchain networks, allowing for seamless transactions and data sharing. The use of Wormhole EigenLayer as a bridge between Solana and Ethereum could pave the way for further collaboration and development in the blockchain space.

