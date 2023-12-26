PancakeSwap Launches veCAKE Dashboard in zkSync Era

According to Foresight News, PancakeSwap has announced the launch of the veCAKE dashboard in the zkSync Era. veCAKE represents locked voting CAKE, and the veCAKE system now enables holders to influence CAKE emissions within the pool, providing direct emission metering utilities and enabling third-party protocols through authorization. The current emission allocation for zkSync mining transactions is 0.0131 CAKE/block, which has been added to the veCAKE emissions.

