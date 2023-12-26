copy link
Digital Currency Group CEO and President Resign from Grayscale Board
Binance News
2023-12-26 13:28
According to Foresight News, Digital Currency Group (DCG) CEO Barry Silbert and DCG President Mark Murphy have resigned from the board of Grayscale, a leading digital asset management company. The news was announced by Tree News on Twitter. The reasons for their resignation have not been disclosed.
