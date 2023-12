Digital Currency Group CEO and President Resign from Grayscale Board

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Digital Currency Group (DCG) CEO Barry Silbert and DCG President Mark Murphy have resigned from the board of Grayscale, a leading digital asset management company. The news was announced by Tree News on Twitter. The reasons for their resignation have not been disclosed.