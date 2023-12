UniSat Wallet Announces Official Support for ARC20

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, UniSat Wallet has officially announced its support for ARC20. Users are reminded that only ARC20 assets are currently supported, and non-ARC20 assets are not included. To enable ARC20, users must manually activate it under the Atomicals tab.