UniSat Wallet Announces Official Support for ARC20
Binance News
2023-12-26 13:19
According to Foresight News, UniSat Wallet has officially announced its support for ARC20. Users are reminded that only ARC20 assets are currently supported, and non-ARC20 assets are not included. To enable ARC20, users must manually activate it under the Atomicals tab.
