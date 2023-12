PancakeSwap Announces Destruction of Over 10 Million CAKE Tokens Worth $34 Million

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, multi-chain decentralized exchange PancakeSwap has announced the destruction of 10,166,225 CAKE tokens, valued at approximately $34 million. As per PancakeSwap's documentation, the platform currently releases 40 CAKE tokens per block and destroys about 38.6373 CAKE tokens, with the destruction process taking place once a week.