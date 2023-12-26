copy link
create picture
more
PancakeSwap Announces Destruction of Over 10 Million CAKE Tokens Worth $34 Million
Binance News
2023-12-26 12:58
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, multi-chain decentralized exchange PancakeSwap has announced the destruction of 10,166,225 CAKE tokens, valued at approximately $34 million. As per PancakeSwap's documentation, the platform currently releases 40 CAKE tokens per block and destroys about 38.6373 CAKE tokens, with the destruction process taking place once a week.
View full text