25 Countries and Regions Establish Stablecoin Legislation and Regulations by 2023

According to Foresight News, a report by PwC on global cryptocurrency regulation in 2023 reveals that as many as 25 countries and regions have established stablecoin legislation or regulations. These include Austria, the Bahamas, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Japan, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The report also indicates that countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada have not yet finalized stablecoin legislation and have not established regulatory frameworks. Cryptocurrency-friendly countries and regions, such as Singapore and the United Arab Emirates, have already adopted cryptocurrency-related regulations excluding stablecoins.

