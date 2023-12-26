copy link
Gearbox Plans to Reduce GRAR Emissions to Zero by 2024 and Adopt Organic Interest Rates
2023-12-26 10:03
According to Foresight News, DeFi leverage protocol Gearbox announced its plan to reduce GRAR emissions to zero by 2024 and adopt organic interest rates. In addition, a V2 proposal to further decrease the GEAR supply is expected to be presented soon.
