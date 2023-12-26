Solana Meta Protocol Analysoor Announces WHEN Contract Address

According to Foresight News, Solana Meta Protocol Analysoor has announced the WHEN contract address. The liquidity pool will be created after the token is verified and distributed to the winning minting addresses. Users are advised not to purchase WHEN tokens with different contract addresses. Additionally, 48% of the supply will be used for all SOL fees in the mint, and LP tokens will be locked for two years, with the beneficiary being Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko. As previously reported by Foresight News, WHEN will begin minting on December 26th. The total supply of tokens is 4.2 billion, with a minting price of 0.05 SOL and 1 ZERO.

View full text