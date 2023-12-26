copy link
create picture
more
Atomicals Market Introduces Bulk Purchase Feature on Atomicals Protocol
Binance News
2023-12-26 09:17
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Atomicals Market has announced the launch of a bulk purchase feature on the Atomicals Protocol. This new functionality allows users to complete up to 12 orders at once, potentially saving between 32-58% on gas fees.
View full text