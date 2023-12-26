Trader Earns Over $5.7 Million in 6 Days with Just 30 SOL

According to Foresight News, a trader has managed to earn over $5.7 million in just six days by using only 30 SOL (worth $2,220). The return on investment exceeded 2,570 times. The trader discovered ANALOS within one minute of the market opening and spent 30 SOL to purchase 16 billion ANALOS tokens. Over the past six days, the trader sold 1.45 million ANALOS through multiple addresses, obtaining 3.45 million USDC. The trader currently still holds 15.6 billion ANALOS (worth $2.34 million) across four addresses.

