Cryptocurrency Liquidations Reach $88.94 Million in Past 12 Hours
Binance News
2023-12-26 07:10
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from Coinglass reveals that approximately $88.94 million worth of cryptocurrency liquidations occurred in the past 12 hours. Long positions accounted for $65.96 million of the liquidated amount.
