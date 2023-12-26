Web3 Gaming Community Platform AQUA Ceases Operations Due to Financing and Growth Challenges

According to Foresight News, Web3 gaming community platform AQUA announced on December 1, 2023, that it has ceased operations due to financing and growth challenges in the blockchain gaming industry. AQUA wallet users can transfer their funds to other wallets. Foresight News previously reported in September 2022 that AQUA had completed a $10 million financing round, which was led by billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen's investment firm DIGITAL. AQUA had launched a community-driven Web3 gaming asset trading marketplace.

