copy link
create picture
more
Mt. Gox Reportedly Sends JPY-Denominated Refunds to Creditors via PayPal
Binance News
2023-12-26 05:46
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, several posts on the Reddit page r/mtgoxinsolvency indicate that Mt. Gox has been sending refunds denominated in Japanese yen (JPY) to creditors via PayPal. Some Reddit users have claimed to receive payments. This comes nearly a decade after the funds were stolen from Mt. Gox in February 2014.
View full text