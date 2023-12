Mt. Gox Reportedly Sends JPY-Denominated Refunds to Creditors via PayPal

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, several posts on the Reddit page r/mtgoxinsolvency indicate that Mt. Gox has been sending refunds denominated in Japanese yen (JPY) to creditors via PayPal. Some Reddit users have claimed to receive payments. This comes nearly a decade after the funds were stolen from Mt. Gox in February 2014.