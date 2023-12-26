copy link
Redefining BNB Ecosystem Standards and Building Infrastructure for AIGC and Inscription Trading
2023-12-26 04:52
According to Foresight News, NFPrompt announced that it is redefining the BNB ecosystem standards by constructing the infrastructure that connects AIGC and inscriptions. This development aims to provide users with a platform for minting and trading inscriptions, as well as offering an inscription trading market. The new infrastructure will enable users to access a more comprehensive and efficient platform for trading inscriptions, which are an essential component of the BNB ecosystem. By redefining the standards and building a robust infrastructure, NFPrompt aims to enhance the overall user experience and promote the growth of the BNB ecosystem. This move by NFPrompt is expected to have a significant impact on the BNB ecosystem, as it will provide users with a more streamlined and efficient platform for trading inscriptions. As a result, the BNB ecosystem is likely to see increased adoption and growth in the coming months.
