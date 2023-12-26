Neutron Protocol Team Addresses Vulnerability in Atomicals-js CLI

According to Foresight News, Atomicals Protocol recently announced that a vulnerability has been discovered in the atomicals-js CLI (version 0.1.63) while the Neutron Protocol team was optimizing the Atomicals ARC20 code. The issue has led to the unintentional broadcasting of a new transaction with an invalid Bitwork. The team is currently working on fixing the problem. In the meantime, users are advised to use the previous version 0.1.62 until the vulnerability is resolved. The Neutron Protocol team is committed to ensuring the security and stability of the Atomicals Protocol and will continue to work on improvements and updates to address any issues that may arise.

View full text