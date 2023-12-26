copy link
Phishing Scam Victims Lose $2.34 Million in Crypto Assets
2023-12-26 04:09
According to Foresight News, Scam Sniffer reported that several victims have fallen prey to a phishing scam, resulting in a total loss of approximately $2.34 million. The attackers used CREATE to generate temporary phishing addresses, luring users into signing malicious ERC20 Permit information, and subsequently extracting assets within the same transaction. The three most recent victims lost $653,000, $880,000, and $1.08 million in crypto assets, respectively. Since August, an organization has used the same technique to steal around $3 million.
