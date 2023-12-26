copy link
create picture
more
Solana Meta Protocol Analysoor Token WHEN to Launch Minting on December 26
Binance News
2023-12-26 03:44
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Solana Meta Protocol Analysoor's token WHEN will begin minting on December 26. The total supply of tokens will be 4.2 billion, with a minting price of 0.05 SOL and 1 ZERO. The specific allocation ratio is as follows: 48% for public minting; 48% of tokens will be injected into the AMM pool located at MeteoraAG along with all SOL fees; 3% of the supply will be distributed to ONE holders within three days after minting; and 1% will be allocated to four ambassadors within the community over the course of a year. The minting event will last for at least one hour, with a target of 7,000 valid blocks.
View full text