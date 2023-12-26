SlowMist Founder Addresses Avascriptions Wallet Network Switch Issue

According to Foresight News, SlowMist founder Yu Xian recently tweeted about an issue faced by some users of Avascriptions. They reported that their wallets failed to switch to the correct network, resulting in assets being sent to other EVM chains. Yu Xian assured users that the assets sent to Avascriptions on other EVM chains can be retrieved. To do so, the project team needs to deploy relevant contracts on the other EVM chains and users should exercise caution while performing these operations. Although the core contracts on Avalanche have not been open-sourced yet, the platform has reserved an asset retrieval function.

