Clave Launches Universal Recovery Solution Using ZK-Email for Email Custody

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, smart contract wallet Clave has announced the launch of a social recovery solution called Universal Recovery, which utilizes ZK-Email for email custody. The zero-knowledge protocol enables users to verify their email signatures without compromising security or privacy. The relay obtains the signature and provides a zero-knowledge proof that can be verified on the blockchain.