Clave Launches Universal Recovery Solution Using ZK-Email for Email Custody
Binance News
2023-12-26 02:47
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, smart contract wallet Clave has announced the launch of a social recovery solution called Universal Recovery, which utilizes ZK-Email for email custody. The zero-knowledge protocol enables users to verify their email signatures without compromising security or privacy. The relay obtains the signature and provides a zero-knowledge proof that can be verified on the blockchain.
