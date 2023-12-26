copy link
Across Protocol Removes Fake Discord Link After Users Report Losses
2023-12-26 02:26
According to Foresight News, a community risk warning was issued by ZachXBT on Telegram, pointing out that a document link for Across Protocol led to a fake Discord server. This incident is suspected to have caused users to lose approximately $880,000 worth of aEthWBTC. In response, the Across team has stated that they have removed the fraudulent link.
