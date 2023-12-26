Crypto Venture Investment Drops 68% to $10.7 Billion in 2023

According to Foresight News, the amount of crypto venture investment in 2023 has decreased by 68% compared to last year, falling to $10.7 billion from $33.3 billion in 2022. In 2023, the proportion of venture capital allocated to pre-seed, seed, and Series A startups has increased, while the allocation to mid and late-stage companies has declined compared to the previous year. In terms of vertical sectors, NFTs, gaming, infrastructure, and Web3 continue to dominate in transaction volume, while other categories such as data, trading, and enterprise have seen a decrease in transactions.

