copy link
create picture
more
Ethereum Project Megabot Experiences Rug Pull, $742,000 Transferred by Developers
Binance News
2023-12-26 01:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Ethereum-based project Megabot has experienced a rug pull, with approximately $742,000 being transferred from its presale wallet by the project developers. The majority of the funds, around $690,000, were moved to Solana. The project team has since deleted their Twitter account.
View full text