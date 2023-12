Layer2 Network Blast Surpasses $1 Billion in Total Asset Value

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, DeBank data reveals that the Layer2 network Blast, launched by Blur founder Pacman, has surpassed $1 billion in total asset value held in its contract address. Of this amount, $916 million worth of ETH has been deposited into the Lido protocol, while $107 million in assets has been stored in the Maker protocol.