Layer2 Network Blast Surpasses $1 Billion in Total Asset Value
Binance News
2023-12-26 00:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, DeBank data reveals that the Layer2 network Blast, launched by Blur founder Pacman, has surpassed $1 billion in total asset value held in its contract address. Of this amount, $916 million worth of ETH has been deposited into the Lido protocol, while $107 million in assets has been stored in the Maker protocol.
