Tether Issues 1 Billion USDT on Ethereum Network

According to Foresight News, Whale Alert monitoring data reveals that Tether has issued 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum network. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino stated that this issuance of 1 billion USDT serves as a replenishment of the Ethereum network's inventory. It is an authorized but unissued transaction, indicating that this issuance will be used for the next issuance request and inventory for cross-chain exchanges.

