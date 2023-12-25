copy link
Tether Issues 1 Billion USDT on Ethereum Network
Binance News
2023-12-25 23:57
According to Foresight News, Whale Alert monitoring data reveals that Tether has issued 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum network. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino stated that this issuance of 1 billion USDT serves as a replenishment of the Ethereum network's inventory. It is an authorized but unissued transaction, indicating that this issuance will be used for the next issuance request and inventory for cross-chain exchanges.
