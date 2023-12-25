copy link
Russian Cryptocurrency Legislation Expected to Become Law by 2024
Binance News
2023-12-25 23:57
According to Foresight News, Anatoly Aksakov, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Financial Market Committee, has stated that cryptocurrency legislation is expected to become law in the first half of 2024. He explained that the main participants involved in cryptocurrency mining and circulation in Russia's sizable market are seeking regulation and are prepared to pay taxes. This development indicates a growing interest in establishing a legal framework for the cryptocurrency industry in the country.
