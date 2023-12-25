Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

MakerDAO Tops DeFi Protocols List in 2023, Achieving Impressive Yields on Locked DAI Stablecoin

Binance News
2023-12-25 22:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, recent data from DefiLlama reveals the top DeFi protocols dominating the landscape in 2023, with MakerDAO leading the list, followed by Lido, PancakeSwap, Convex Finance, and GMX. MakerDAO has strategically acquired US Treasury bonds since 2022, capitalizing on the benefits of rising interest rates. The Spark Protocol subDAO, a pivotal component of founder Rune Christensen’s envisioned Endgame for Maker’s future, offered investors exposure to T-bill yields through a secured version of its DAI stablecoin. The locked DAI achieved an impressive yield, peaking at 8% this year. In contrast, Uniswap Labs entered the revenue-generating arena only in October, leveraging fees on its interface. Blockworks Research estimates Uniswap Labs to be on a trajectory towards an annualized revenue of $17.7 million. Despite its recent growth, Uniswap falls short of making it to the list of top DeFi protocols for 2023. Industry leaders express optimism about positive developments in the DeFi space in 2024, anticipating continued growth and mainstream adoption. However, they caution that legal regulations might pose challenges for the sector, with an expected increase in scrutiny from regulators. The DeFi landscape remains dynamic, with protocols like MakerDAO setting the pace for innovation and strategic financial maneuvers.
View full text