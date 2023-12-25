Uniswap Trading Volume Surpasses NYSE and Nasdaq Combined, UNI Gains 22% in a Week

According to Coincu, Uniswap founder Hayden Adams announced that the platform's trading volume has surpassed the combined trading volumes of the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. This highlights the rapid growth and dominance of decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, with Uniswap's total value locked (TVL) increasing by nearly 70% today. Uniswap's native cryptocurrency, UNI, has experienced significant growth during the recent crypto bull market, with its price surging by 22% in the past week, from $5.75 to $7.05. The platform has also integrated new features and entered the Bitcoin space via Rootstock, a sidechain connected to the largest blockchain network. This initiative, led by GFX Labs, allows users to manage positions, place orders, and monitor analytics seamlessly on Rootstock. Initially designed to operate exclusively on Ethereum, Uniswap has expanded onto multiple blockchains, including BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism Base, broadening its market reach and strengthening its position in the decentralized finance landscape.

