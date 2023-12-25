Top Five Blockchain and Protocol Fee Rankings in the Past Week

According to Foresight News, data from DeFiLlama's fee dashboard reveals the top five blockchains or protocols in terms of fees and revenue over the past seven days. These include Bitcoin ($117 million), Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium ($87.07 million), Ethereum ($80.57 million), Avalanche ($30.67 million), Uniswap ($16.29 million), and Lido ($16.18 million). The rankings highlight the growing popularity and usage of these blockchains and protocols in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. As the DeFi sector continues to expand, it is expected that fees and revenues for these platforms will also increase, reflecting their importance in the overall cryptocurrency market.

