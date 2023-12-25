Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Top 5 DeFi Protocols by Revenue in 2023

Binance News
2023-12-25 14:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Blockworks, total value locked (TVL) has been a primary measure for a protocol's success since DeFi Pulse popularized the metric in 2019. However, some argue that TVL can distort the underlying value of a protocol and suggest using revenue as an alternative metric. Here are the top 5 DeFi protocols by revenue in 2023: 1. Maker — $95.91 million: Maker has gradually purchased US Treasury bonds since 2022, capturing yield from rising interest rates. Its Spark Protocol subDAO gave investors exposure to the T-bill yield through a locked version of its DAI stablecoin. 2. Lido — $55.79 million: Lido capitalized on Ethereum's move to proof-of-stake in 2022 by allowing users to stake their ether with the platform in exchange for its tokenized staked ether (stETH). StETH grew to become the ninth-largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of over $20 billion. 3. PancakeSwap — $52.31 million: PancakeSwap is the second-largest decentralized exchange (DEX) by volume behind Uniswap. The DEX launched v3 of its platform in March, focusing on concentrated liquidity and launching a gaming marketplace. 4. Convex Finance — $42.23 million: Convex is an asset management protocol that lets liquidity providers and stakers lock up tokens issued by Curve and earn yield. Convex controls 48% of vote-escrowed Curve tokens and a third of vote-escrowed Frax tokens. 5. GMX — $37.52 million: GMX is a perpetual swap exchange that allows DeFi traders to make highly leveraged trades without the need for large amounts of capital. GMX is the largest protocol by TVL on Arbitrum and was the largest recipient of the layer-2's October grant allocation.
View full text