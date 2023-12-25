Galxe Partners With BRC20 Inscription Turtsat To Expand Influence And Community Engagement

According to Foresight News, Web3 community platform Galxe has announced a partnership with BRC20 inscription Turtsat. Through this collaboration, Turtsat aims to expand its influence and deepen community involvement, including offering rewards such as whitelist access. The partnership will enable Turtsat to leverage Galxe's platform to reach a wider audience and foster increased participation from its community members. This collaboration is expected to benefit both parties, as it will help Turtsat grow its user base and Galxe to strengthen its position as a leading Web3 community platform.

