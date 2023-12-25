Buy Crypto
Bitcoin Miners Collect Daily Average of $2 Million in Transaction Fee Revenue in 2023

Binance News
2023-12-25 13:39
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Bitcoin (BTC) miners in 2023 have collected a daily average of $2 million in transaction fee revenue, showcasing a 400% increase compared to last year's averages. Jameson Lopp, the Co-founder and CTO of BTC self-custody solutions company Casa, revealed in a Dec. 23 post that Bitcoin miners generated revenue exceeding $10 billion in 2023, adding to the total of $57 billion collected in the past 15 years. This month, miners' total daily revenue block rewards and transaction fee revenues reached an annual high of $64 million, almost a 400% increase from its year-to-date value, according to data from Ycharts. Coin Metrics also disclosed that the quarterly mining revenues in 2023 surpassed $2B over the last three-quarters of the year, with transaction fees collected by miners climbing over $180M in Q2 and Q4. In 2023, the Bitcoin network experienced a significant surge in mining hashrate, jumping from 250 Exahashes per second (EH/s) at the start of the year to 480 EH/s, as reported by Coin Metric's State of the Network Q4 2023 Mining report. The rise in hashrate led to a 26% increase in Bitcoin mining difficulty over the past three months. However, experts believe Bitcoin's halving may subsequently decelerate the fast-rising mining difficulty. The rising hashrate also indicates improving network security, which may rapidly help BTC's price charge toward the bull market.
