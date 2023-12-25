Nethermind Starknet Reports Growth in Active Accounts and Cross-Chain Funds

According to Foresight News, Nethermind Starknet recently reviewed its progress on the Starknet 2023 indicators, revealing that the number of active accounts has exceeded 69,000. The block creation time has been reduced from 2,000 seconds to 97.09 seconds, and the total inflow of funds through StarkGate cross-chain transactions has increased from less than $6,000 to $109 million. As of October 1 this year, the number of full-time developers stands at 166.

