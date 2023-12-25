copy link
Bounce Brand Partners With MultiBit To Enhance Interoperability Of BounceBit
Binance News
2023-12-25 11:27
According to Foresight News, decentralized auction platform Bounce Brand has announced a partnership with MultiBit. The collaboration designates MultiBit as the official cross-chain bridge for Bounce Brand's Bitcoin application chain, BounceBit, aiming to improve interoperability between the platforms.
