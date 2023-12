Polkadot Founder Announces Upcoming Agile Coretime, On-Demand Parachains, Ethereum Snowbridge, and Kusama Bridge

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Polkadot founder Gavin Wood has announced the upcoming launch of Agile Coretime, On-Demand Parachains, Ethereum Snowbridge, and Kusama Bridge. In addition, Elastic Scaling is expected to be implemented by 2024. Furthermore, the new forkless block generation consensus algorithm, Sassafras, has taken shape and is anticipated to be available on testnets by 2024.