Polkadot Founder Announces Upcoming Agile Coretime, On-Demand Parachains, Ethereum Snowbridge, and Kusama Bridge

According to Foresight News, Polkadot founder Gavin Wood has announced the upcoming launch of Agile Coretime, On-Demand Parachains, Ethereum Snowbridge, and Kusama Bridge. In addition, Elastic Scaling is expected to be implemented by 2024. Furthermore, the new forkless block generation consensus algorithm, Sassafras, has taken shape and is anticipated to be available on testnets by 2024.

