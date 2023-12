ZkSync Era Network Resumes Full Operation After Bug Resolution

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, the development team behind zkSync has announced that the zkSync Era network is now fully operational. On December 25th at 13:50, an automatic security protocol was triggered by a bug in the server. The issue required the team's attention and has now been completely resolved. zkSync will soon share a comprehensive report on the incident.