copy link
create picture
more
ZkSync Era Network Resumes Full Operation After Bug Resolution
Binance News
2023-12-25 10:37
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the development team behind zkSync has announced that the zkSync Era network is now fully operational. On December 25th at 13:50, an automatic security protocol was triggered by a bug in the server. The issue required the team's attention and has now been completely resolved. zkSync will soon share a comprehensive report on the incident.
View full text