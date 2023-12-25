copy link
Solana EVM-Compatible Solution Neon Launches Reward Program for User Contributions
2023-12-25 10:36
According to Foresight News, Solana EVM-compatible solution Neon has announced the launch of a reward program aimed at quantifying and tracking user contributions both on-chain and off-chain. Currently, the rewards are focused on community-based activities, including creating stickers, engaging with social media accounts, and participating in hackathons.
